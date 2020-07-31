Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $144.98. 207,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $111.88. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,117,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,425 shares of company stock worth $6,293,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

