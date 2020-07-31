Regent Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,400,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,724,684. The firm has a market cap of $213.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

