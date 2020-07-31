Regent Investment Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Toro by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $81,847,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Toro by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 331,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,444. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $84.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $438,769.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

