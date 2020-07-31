Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 480,747 shares of company stock worth $150,544,165 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

