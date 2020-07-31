Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.85. 39,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,670. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $420.99. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,231 shares of company stock valued at $59,150,423. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.