Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,478,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. 908,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,152,782. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

