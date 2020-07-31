Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 2,197 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after buying an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,911 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.62. 594,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,762,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

