Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 707,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,096. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

