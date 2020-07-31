Reviewing InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and Fair Isaac (OTCMKTS:FICO)

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get InterCloud Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InterCloud Systems and Fair Isaac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Fair Isaac 0 1 6 0 2.86

Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $456.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Fair Isaac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.00 -$44.33 million N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.16 billion 10.88 $192.12 million $6.34 68.64

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac 18.92% 91.40% 15.03%

Risk & Volatility

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats InterCloud Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as associated professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.