Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSL. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SSL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.99. 460,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.11. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$4,885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 307,790 shares in the company, valued at C$3,759,347.06. Also, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$581,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,617,572.80. Insiders sold 516,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,802 in the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.