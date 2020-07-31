RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $93.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.38.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $86.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in RPM International by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.