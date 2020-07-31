SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 17.33%.

SBFG stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 10,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.37. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

SBFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.