Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.65-6.85 EPS.

Shares of SMG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.16. 4,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,348. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $167.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $4,059,082.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,907,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $403,333.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,830 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

