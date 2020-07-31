SelfSell (SSC) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $38,868.43 and $4,490.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00027463 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

