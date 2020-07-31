Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 139.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $641.00. 238,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,044. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $659.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $587.40 and a 200 day moving average of $549.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

