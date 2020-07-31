Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $650.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2020 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $23.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

Shares of SHW traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $641.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.60. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $659.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

