Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $695.00 at Loop Capital

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $625.00 to $695.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $641.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $659.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

