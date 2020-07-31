Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $700.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $641.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $659.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

