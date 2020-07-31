Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $734.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $625.00 to $734.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $646.45. 379,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $587.40 and its 200-day moving average is $549.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $659.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,481 shares of company stock worth $11,529,647. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after buying an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

