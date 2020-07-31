Skylands Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $567.62. 8,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,558. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $556.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

