Skylands Capital LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,650,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 63,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $6.32 on Friday, reaching $346.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.55 and a 200-day moving average of $297.28. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $360.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.06.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

