Skylands Capital LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,935 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $156.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

