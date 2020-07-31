Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,797. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

