Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. 243,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.