Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,775 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,947,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.64. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,512. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $207.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.21.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.