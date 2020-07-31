Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 538,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,468,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

