Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,008,000 after buying an additional 15,708,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,794,000 after buying an additional 4,196,584 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after buying an additional 3,210,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,901,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9,466.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,175,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after buying an additional 1,162,737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. 17,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,245. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

