Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $12.67 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 4.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 1.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,656,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,918,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 38,756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

RYH traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.84. 5,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.