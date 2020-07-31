Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,181.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 73.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,089. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $115.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45.

