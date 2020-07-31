Stelac Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 229.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 49,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24,329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 219,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 218,480 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 205,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 326,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379,959. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.29. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

