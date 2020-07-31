Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $63.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,424.00. 9,082,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,275,510. The company has a market cap of $263.97 billion, a PE ratio of 741.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,249.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $828.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $740.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $846.94.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,910 shares of company stock worth $24,705,348 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

