Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded down $67.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,463.69. 143,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,472.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,376.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,001.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

