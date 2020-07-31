Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,694 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 6.0% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,327,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,216,000 after acquiring an additional 824,733 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,297,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,248,000 after acquiring an additional 695,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,539,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,630,000 after acquiring an additional 563,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.90. 550,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,735. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

