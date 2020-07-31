Stifel Nicolaus Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $500.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

Shares of DXCM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $432.74. 20,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,033. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 196.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.60 and its 200-day moving average is $324.10. DexCom has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $446.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 7.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $161,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total value of $654,211.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,998,773.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

