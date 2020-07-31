Stifel Nicolaus Increases Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $27.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

HOG has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 1,438,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,211.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 134.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

