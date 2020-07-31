Stifel Nicolaus Raises Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $195.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.00.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,541. The firm has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.09.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

