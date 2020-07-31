Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) & Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OMBP) Head to Head Review

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and Surface Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Surface Oncology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Surface Oncology -70.90% -38.44% -20.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and Surface Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Surface Oncology $15.36 million 9.40 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -2.59

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surface Oncology.

Risk and Volatility

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of -22.08, suggesting that its share price is 2,308% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni Bio Pharmaceutical

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

