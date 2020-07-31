SVB Leerink Boosts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $42.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 735,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,724,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

