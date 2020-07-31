Tervita (TSE:TEV) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tervita from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.34.

TSE:TEV traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.62. 15,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.67. The firm has a market cap of $389.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.43.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.00 million. Research analysts predict that Tervita will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

