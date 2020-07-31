Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $24,705,348. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $50.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,437.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,154,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,275,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.68, a PEG ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,249.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $828.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $800.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $846.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

