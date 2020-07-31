TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lifted by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3,188.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,059 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

