TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 456.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after buying an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after buying an additional 1,301,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,746,000 after buying an additional 1,580,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. 189,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

