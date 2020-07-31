TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.47. 195,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

