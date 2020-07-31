Total Investment Management Inc. Has $32.12 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,514 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 11.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $32,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.27. 972,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,115,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $186.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

