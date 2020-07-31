Total Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Total Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. 659,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,724,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

