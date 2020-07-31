Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,210,000 after acquiring an additional 111,698 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.48. 601,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,708,388. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average is $204.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($2.35). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

