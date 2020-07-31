TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million.

TCBK stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $873.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

