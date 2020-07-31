Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.92. 162,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,502. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,036. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

