Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $76.62. 156,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,761. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

