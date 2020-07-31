Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.84. The stock had a trading volume of 110,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,254. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.93 and its 200 day moving average is $284.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Charter Equity raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

